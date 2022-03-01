Plenty of sunshine the next few days will lead to warmer weather. High pressure will control our weather through mid week, bringing sunshine and a warming trend. We will warm into the mid to upper 60s today, then 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday night with a few clouds and a brief cool down. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s on Friday, however, it will warm back up again for the weekend with more sunshine. Highs will climb back into the 70s on Saturday then to near 80° on Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 68 inland, 64 beaches.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 39-42 inland, 46 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.