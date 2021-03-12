Sunny again today as warming trend continues

The warm weather will return today, then it will be a little cooler for the weekend. High pressure holds on through today, bringing mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer today with highs in the 70s to near 80.

A cold front will move through tonight and stall to our south for the weekend. This front will likely come through dry, and while we will see more clouds over the weekend, it will likely stay dry. It will be a little cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The front stalled to the south will move back northward as a warm front on Monday with a slight chance for a shower. A storm system will bring rain on Tuesday. Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring another chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.