Sunny again today as we start a warming trend

Sunny weather will continue, and it will get a little warmer. High pressure will continue to control our weather through Thursday, bringing plenty of sunshine. However, the center of the high will move offshore, allowing winds to turn to the south and bring in warmer and more humid weather.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next few days. A weak cold front will move through Friday with a chance for showers, there will not be much of a cool down for the weekend.

Highs will only cool to the mid to upper 70s on Saturday then return to near 80 on Sunday. This warm weather will continue into next week. A cold front could impact the area late on Tuesday.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 82-83 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 52-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.