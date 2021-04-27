Sunny again today as we start a warming trend

Sunny, warmer weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will move offshore, and will control our weather through Thursday with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine will bring warmer weather through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 80s today away from the coast, upper 70s at the beaches. By Thursday, some spots will warm into the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through late Friday with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. Temps will rebound back to average on Sunday, then warm into the 80s inland to start next week.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 83-86 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.