The beginning of the work week will start out on the cooler side, low 60s, but keep in mind, this will be pretty close to normal February temperatures. The weather will be nice and easy this week. Expect a surplus of sunshine, with only a couple of days seeing a slight increase in clouds. Thursday will be the warmest day, low 70s for the Grand Strand, and mid 70s inland. A cold front will sweep through Thursday night and drop temperatures between 7-10 degrees for Friday. No rain is associated with the passage of the front and temperatures will rebound on Saturday and continue to warm for Sunday. Finally! It looks like a nice weekend is coming up!

This week will also consist of low dew points, meaning the air will feel exceptionally dry. This is good news for the folks who hate humidity, but this will not help our drought conditions which are now moderate in most of Horry, Florence, Dillon, and Marion counties.