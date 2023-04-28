MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Things are really beginning to heat up along the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to be in the mid-70s along the coast today, and in the Pee Dee, it is going to be near 80°. It will also be more humid today, but the good news is it is going to be mostly dry. There is a small chance for a couple of stray showers later this afternoon and evening but all in all, it is going to be a partly sunny day.

Along the Grand Strand, the annual Dragon Boat Race is going to be occurring in the Market Common tomorrow and it is going to be a very nice day for it. Afternoon high temperatures will be a little bit above average near 80° with humidity. Inland high temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-80s. The good news is a vast majority of the day is going to be dry but that will change between 6:00 and 8:00 tomorrow night. The first round of rain is only going to last for a couple of hours before things taper off around midnight.

Showers and heavy downpours will ramp up again by mid-morning on Sunday and will last for the majority of the afternoon. There are going to be some breaks in the downpours but there is going to be another round of widely scattered showers and a couple of storms by the mid-afternoon through the evening. Things will calm around sunset, and that will make way for a very sunny and cooler Monday with temperatures below average in the low to mid-70s.