The sunny, mild weather will continue through the rest of the week. Winds will pick back up again today as the sunny skies continue. A storm system stalled over the northeast is keeping windy, cool weather in place across the Carolinas through today. That storm system will start to move away on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s today and then low to mid-70s on Thursday. It will be a little warmer on Friday.

A weak storm system will bring showers and a few storms on Saturday. This system will be slow to clear on Sunday, so a few stray showers could linger. Warmer weather will start to move in on Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s next week.

Today, sunny, windy, mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 44-46 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Thursday, sunny, breezy, mild. Highs 72-75.