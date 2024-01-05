Sunshine returns and temperatures will cool off to end of the week. The colder air has moved in and everyone is starting the day below freezing. The sunshine will continue today, but it will be even cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Another storm system will be heading our way to start the weekend. Rain will move in early Saturday morning and will be widespread and heavy at times, especially for the first half of the day. It will be mild and windy with highs in the low to mid-60s with sustained winds from 20 mph to 30 mph and gusts in the 30s to possibly near 40 mph. Rainfall totals are expected between 0.5-1″. The widespread rain is just a concern for the morning, but there will be pop-up downpours in the afternoon and evening. The good news is the whole weekend is not a loss. It will be sunny and near 60 on Sunday.

Temperatures will cool back down to the mid-50s on Monday as sunny skies continue. Another storm system will pass to our west on Tuesday, bringing more rain to our area. We’ll once again warm to the low to mid-60s with another 1-2″ of rain possible. The rain will move out Tuesday night and sunshine returns for Wednesday.