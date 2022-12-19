Sunshine and chilly temps to start the week. A cold start to the day with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Below-average temperatures will be around this afternoon as well and the viewing area will only get to around 50 degrees. This is close to 10 degrees below average.

Tuesday will be a very gloomy, rainy, and cold day. Showers will be isolated Tuesday morning and then becomes widespread for the afternoon and most of the overnight hours. Isolated showers will continue for the morning commute on Wednesday as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s Thursday as a storm system moves through the area. We’ll remain mild for Friday as a strong cold front moves through with another chance for showers. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the cold front and it will be a cold Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Some spots could dip as low as the teens for the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 29-33 inland, 34-37 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers.Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.