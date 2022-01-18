Sunny and chilly today, Winter weather possible Friday

Sunshine returns today but temps won’t warm up this afternoon. Highs today will once again only climb to near 50 this afternoon, after a cold start. High pressure to our south on Wednesday will help warm us up to near 60. Highs climb a little more on Thursday ahead of a cold front, back to the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will build in on Thursday as a cold front pushes showers into the area. rain will continue into the evening before gradually tapering off into the overnight.

The cold front could stall off shore and bring the showers back on Friday as the cold air arrives.

We could start Friday with a wintry mix. Highs will only reach the mid 30s inland, upper 30s along the coast so the wintry mix will stick around for much of the day. The mix could switch to all snow in the evening and into the overnight as temps drop back below freezing. It’s still too early to talk about the potential for accumulation.

Today, sunny and chilly. Highs near 50.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows: 28-30 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.