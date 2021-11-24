Sunny and chilly today, warming up for Thanksgiving

The cold weather continues through midweek but we’ll warm up for Thanksgiving. High pressure will keep skies clear, and temperatures below normal until Thanksgiving. Sunny and cool today with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will fall back below freezing inland tonight. Thanksgiving will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s. A cold front will move through Friday morning with a chance for a few showers. The showers will move offshore and skies will start to clear by midday. Temps will still be around 60 for Friday, but will cool for the weekend.

Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs on Saturday back to the 50s. Warmer for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s ahead of another, dry cold front. Sunny and cooler to start next week.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs 56 inland, 54 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 62-64 inland, 62 beaches.