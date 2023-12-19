MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Winter time is in full effect today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A cold front moved through the area last night. That will bring a very chilly environment into the area for the next few day. Today we will see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will have a hard time responding. I expect highs today to only mange to warm into the mid to upper 40 across the Coastal and Pee Dee areas. Tonight under clear skies, and light winds, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s. This will be by far the coldest air of the season.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather over the rest of the week. That means we will see severe clear across the area. Though, we will see plenty of sunshine, temperatures will not respond to the sunshine much. Highs through the end of the week will warm into the mid to possibly upper 50s. Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid 30s. So it seems the cold air is here to stay for a few days.

As we enter the late week time frame, we will see high pressure lose a little control over the area. We will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend. We will see a few more clouds. Our precipitation chances remain very, very low through the weekend. As we enter Christmas Monday, we will warm into the low 60s, with a chance of see a few scattered showers.