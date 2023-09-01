The nice weather that moved in yesterday afternoon will continue through the weekend. High pressure will move in and control our weather through the weekend, and into next week. Today and Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with low humidity and high temperatures in the 80s. Overnight low will remain in the low to mid 60s through the weekend. Sunday will be nice as well, just a little warmer with some spots in the upper 80s.

The sunny weather will continue into next week, and it will continue to get warmer with many places in the 90s. We will stay dry through the weekend and into next week but we’ll start to feel the humidity returning throughout next week.

Today, sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs 82-84 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.