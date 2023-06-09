Cooler weather has arrived, and it will stay nice over the weekend. A high-pressure system will move in and control our weather tomorrow and into the weekend. We’ll see lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s near the beach. Expect lower humidity today, which will be perfect for CCMF. However, the humidity will return on Sunday, which could lead to showers Sunday night.

A cold front will move in Monday and will stall through most of next week. This will lead to on-and-off showers and thunderstorm chances for much of the week. We will also remain warm and humid for the week with inland area hovering around 90 degrees.

Today, mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. High 83-84 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 65-58 inland, 60-62 beaches

Saturday, sunny and warm. High 88 inland, 82 beaches.