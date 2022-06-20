Very calm and comfortable start to the work week. Humidity will still be lower today with a slow return of humidity by mid week, but nothing like we saw last week. High temperatures today will be in the mid-80s for the beaches and near 90 degrees inland, and the warming trend will continue onward.

As temperatures climb by midweek, the humidity will rise as well. By Wednesday conditions are hot and humid once again. Parts of the Pee Dee are likely to be around 100 degrees again and the heat index will be even higher.

Isolated showers do not pop up until Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for rain Thursday-Sunday, but no days currently will be a total wash-out.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 61-64 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 90-92 inland, 86-88 beaches.