Cooler, drier weather will move in today and continue into the weekend. Today will be sunny and mild with high temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 50s inland to near 60 along the coast. Sunshine and low humidity will continue for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The next system will move into the area on Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for thunderstorms late in the day. The storms could hold off for the beaches until around sundown and will continue throughout the overnight. The front will clear the area for the start of next week with pleasant weather returning. The chance for showers may return by the second half of next week.

Today, sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.