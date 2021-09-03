Sunny and comfortable today and into the weekend

The clear, comfortable weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure to our north will bring sunny weather for the next couple of days with low humidity. Today and Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 80s and low humidity. The sunshine will continue Sunday, and it will start to heat up. Some spots will warm to near 90.

Humidity will return next week, and a cold front will move into the area Monday. The front will stall for Tuesday with the chance for a few pop up storms. Another cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing a better chance for storms and a cool down for Thursday.

Today, sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 58-60 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.