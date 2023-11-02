Sunshine returns today, but we’ll remain cool. A freeze warning is in effect for the entire area, except for right along the coast, until 9 a.m. Today will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold again with low temperatures back to around freezing inland and around 40 along the coast.

High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week and into next week. This will bring lots of sunshine today and Friday. It will start to warm up tomorrow as the center of the high pressure moves offshore. This will turn winds around to the south by the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s over the weekend. This warmer weather may bring a few clouds for the weekend, but there will also be sunshine. The warm weather will continue through next week. Some inland areas could warm close to 80 degrees by midweek.