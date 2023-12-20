We will see cool and dry weather for the remainder of the week. Sunshine returns today, but it will be cool again with highs around 50. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing sunshine and a slow warmup. Highs to end the week will be in the mid to upper 50s. By the weekend, temperatures will be back to normal with highs in the low 60s.

The next storm system will increase the clouds on Christmas Day and bring a chance for a few showers late in the day. The better chance for rain with this system will come on Tuesday. We will also warm up, into the mid-60s for both Monday and Tuesday.