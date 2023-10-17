The cool weather will continue today, but we will see more sunshine. High pressure will control our weather through the middle of the week, keeping it clear with cool, dry weather. High temperatures will again top out in the 60s today, then low 70s on Wednesday. The high will move offshore Thursday, turning our winds, allowing moisture to return ahead of a cold front. This will bring a chance for showers Thursday night and Friday.

The cold front will move offshore early Saturday morning, bringing in nice weather for the weekend. It will cool off a little but highs will still be around 70 degrees with lots of sunshine. Highs warm up a little Sunday, back into the low to mid 70s. The sunny, dry weather will continue to start next week.