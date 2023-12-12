Sunny, cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and cold with many places away from the coast dropping below freezing. High pressure will keep it sunny through the rest of the week, but it will also keep it cool with high temperatures mainly in the 50s, and night time lows in the 30s. The cool weather will continue into the weekend. A storm system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week, then head toward the Carolinas. We may see an increase in clouds on Saturday, then the chance for showers on Sunday. Right now the best chance for rain looks to be Monday, then drying out on Tuesday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 29 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.