Sunny and cool to start the week

Sunshine will dominate the week but we’ll start off cool. High pressure will keep the skies sunny today but highs will only rise to the low 60s. Cooler air moves in tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to near 40 along the coast, mid 30s inland. A few spots could drop close to freezing with a freeze watch in effect for Marlboro, Dillon and Robeson counties from 1am until 8am Tuesday morning.

Sunshine continues as we start to warm back up. Highs will climb back to the low to mid 70s by Wednesday and remain in the mid 70s Thursday, ahead of a cold front. The front should move through mostly dry and we’ll start to cool down on Friday. Sunny and cool to start the weekend with highs in the 50s. A little warmer Sunday, back into the mid 60s.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs: 60-62 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold with a Freeze Watch for Marlboro, Dillon and Robeson counties. Lows: 32-35 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs: 68-70 inland, 66 beaches.