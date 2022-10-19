The sunny and cool weather will continue for the rest of the week. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather for the next few days. This will bring clear skies and cool weather. It will stay sunny and cool today and Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will be another cold one with frost possible away from the coast.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low 70s. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Sunny, warmer weather will continue into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold with patchy frost possible. Lows 33-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.