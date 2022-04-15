Cooler weather will be moving in to end the week. A cold front will push offshore this morning, and cooler, drier air will move in. Plenty of sunshine today, but it will be a little cooler than it has been with highs closer to normal in the low to mid 70s.

Warmer, more humid air will move back in on Saturday, and another cold front late in the day will bring a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler weather will return for Easter Sunday. A storm system will increase clouds in the afternoon with rain arriving late Sunday evening and continuing into Monday. It will stay cool Monday, then start to warm up as sunshine returns for the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 52-54 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. Highs 76 inland, 72-74 beaches.