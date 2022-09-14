Dry weather has moved in and will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather for the rest of the week, keeping skies clear and humidity low. Daytime temperatures will be near normal with highs in the 80s. Night time lows will stay cool with lows in the 60s.

Humidity will increase a little over the weekend and will bring a few more clouds. High pressure will get stronger next week, and that will heat us up. Some spots could see 90 degrees by Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 59-62 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and nice. Highs in the mid-80s.