Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. Today will start out partly sunny but we’ll get more sunshine this afternoon and it will be warm and humid. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm ahead of a weak cold front that will move through tonight. This front will push south of us for the weekend. While it will not cool us down or lower the humidity, it will push thunderstorm chances to the south, so we are looking at a sunny, dry weekend.

An upper-level low-pressure system will develop to our west on Monday and stall through Wednesday. This will draw tropical moisture into the Carolinas, bringing a good chance for rain and thunderstorms late Monday through Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and muggy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 64-66 inland, 68-69 beaches.

Saturday, sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.