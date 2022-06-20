MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Walking out the door this morning you were woken up with some cold air. Temperatures were well below normal and even broke some records. Low temperatures records were surpassed in Florence and North Myrtle Beach both were beaten by a degree. Florence bottomed out at 57 degrees beating the record in 1965 and North Myrtle Beach got down to 58 degrees which beat the 1953 record. Lumberton tied their record of 55 degrees.

High pressure originating from Canada is moving down the East Coast and this is the source of the low humidity today. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s for the beaches and upper-80s to near 90 degrees throughout the Pee Dee. No records are in jeopardy for tonight as it will still be below normal with temperatures in the upper-60s for the coast and low-60s inland.

The high-pressure system will not be in control for long. It is bearing down near the upstate of South Carolina early tomorrow morning and in just 24 hours it will be closing in on Texas. As soon as that high pressure moves away the humidity is going to shoot up significantly.

Looking ahead to tomorrow humidity is still relatively low, but it will begin to feel a little sticky. This will be paired with high temperatures in the upper-80s for the Grand Strand and low-90s inland. Humdity will be uncomfortable and borderline oppressive by Wednesday which coincidently is the hottest day of the seven-day forecast with temperatures near 100 degrees inland and low-90s for the coast.

A cold front moving through on Thursday is likely to spawn some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.