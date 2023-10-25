The sunshine will continue with a warmup for the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. This will warm us up with high temperatures climbing above normal today in the mid to upper 70s. Many places inland will warm close to 80 on Thursday and Friday. This sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. There will be a few more clouds around on Monday, but it will still be warm to around 80 along the coast and possibly mid-80s inland. A cold front will move through Monday night. Rain chances are low, but it will cool down for the middle of next week.