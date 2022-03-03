Warm weather will be back again today, then it will cool down on Friday. The warm weather will continue today, and it will be even warmer than it was yesterday with some spots away from the coast climbing into the mid 80s. A cold front will move through tonight. It will come through with no rain, but will bring a few clouds on Friday, and it will be much cooler. High temperatures will be near normal in the low to mid 60s.

This cool down will not last long. Sunshine will slowly return for the weekend, and it will warm up with high temperatures back into the 70s on Saturday. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower along the coast on Saturday but most will stay dry. Temps will climb even more on Sunday, some will be back in the mid 80s.

The warm weather will continue into next week. The next cold front will bring showers on Tuesday, then cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 82-85 inland, 76 beaches

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62-64 inland, 62 beaches.