Sunny and hot to start the week

Sunshine dominates to start the week. After a nice but hot weekend, we’ll get even hotter today. Highs will climb to near 90 along the coast, mid 90s inland. Sunny and hot again for Tuesday, ahead of a cold front for mid-week. The cold front will pick up the remnants of Ida and push it to our north. Showers will circulate through the Carolinas on Wednesday, then gradually clear out Wednesday night.

Skies will gradually clear out on Thursday and we’ll see lots of sunshine for the remainder of the week and weekend. Temperatures will also cool off with highs in the mid 80s for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Lots of sunshine for the weekend as temperatures heat up a little for Sunday.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 94-97 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and warm. Lows: 68-70 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 93-95 inland, 88-90 beaches.