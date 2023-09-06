Hot, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, bringing sunshine and afternoon temperatures into the 90s. Today will be the hottest day of the extended forecast with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices ranging from 102 to 105 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for Thursday but it won’t be as oppressively hot as heat index values top out around 100 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area and stall on Friday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will cool us down a bit with highs in the 80s to near 90. This front will stay stalled in the area through the weekend, bringing scattered thunderstorms and temperatures near normal in the 80s. The front will eventually move out Monday into Tuesday and we’ll dry out.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.