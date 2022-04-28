Sunshine continues today as temps remain below average. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine today, and another cool day with highs in the 70s. Nice weather will continue on Friday with a few clouds moving in late in the day. A warm front will approach the area Friday night and will increase the humidity for the weekend. A mix of clouds and sunshine for the weekend with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each day. It will be warm and humid this weekend. This warm and humid weather will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 80s, and a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 74-76 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 76-78 inland, 72 beaches.