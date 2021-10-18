Sunny and mild to start the week

Sunshine will dominate the week as temperatures slowly rise. Sunny and mild today with highs topping out slightly below average today. High pressure will control our weather for much of the week, moving off shore by mid week, allowing us to warm up. Some spots could hit 80 by Wednesday and then into the low 80s Thursday, ahead of a cold front.

A cold front will move through on Friday, bringing us a slight chance for a few showers. Sunshine returns for the weekend as we cool back down to the mid 70s.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs: 74-76 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows: 44-46 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tuesday, Sunny and mild. Highs: 76-78 inland, 73-74 beaches.