MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Temperatures will return to the low-60s along the Grand Strand this afternoon. The Pee Dee will see the mid-60s.

Some more cloud cover will roll in tonight, and a passing, brief shower will be possible inland after midnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

Low temperatures will be more than 10 degrees warmer than normal with the beaches only dropping near 50 degrees tonight and upper-40s in the Pee Dee.

There is going to be a huge warmup tomorrow where the low-70s will be observed. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm will occur after the evening commute tomorrow as a cold front moves through the area. Our viewing area is not concerned about severe weather. But the Upstate is under a “slight” risk for severe weather. That is a level 2/5. The main concern is damaging wind gusts.

The big warm-up only lasts for a day. Upper-50s to near 60 degrees returns for Friday and then low-50s for Saturday.