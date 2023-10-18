Sunshine returns today with a little warm up. Today will be full of sunshine and an afternoon shift in the wind will boost the temperatures into the 70s. While this is warmer than the past few days, it’s still below normal for this time of the year. More clouds will build in for Thursday thanks to more of a southerly, on-shore flow. We will add in a little more humidity, and there will be a small chance for a few stray showers along the coast.

A cold front will begin to approach the area on Friday. This will help strengthen the southerly flow and warm us up a few degrees, into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers will move in throughout the afternoon and evening, but don’t expect a lot of rainfall. The front will move off-shore into the overnight and we’ll dry out.

A few clouds could hang out for early Saturday morning but we will see lots of afternoon sunshine and only cool off a little. Highs on Saturday will be around 70 degrees and we’ll warm a few degrees on Sunday, into the low 70s.