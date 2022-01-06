Sunny and mild today but another big cooldown is on the way

Sunshine will return today but there is a big cooldown on the way for the weekend. Mostly sunny and mild today with highs near 60° for most. A cold front will move through the area late this evening with a few showers followed by another big cool-down. Friday and Saturday will be sunny but significantly colder with most struggling to get out of the 40s. All will be below freezing

Temperatures will warm up significantly on Sunday ahead of the next, strong cold front. Chances for rain will increase Sunday night into Monday as the front enters the Carolinas. Showers could linger into Monday morning but will clear out before lunch. Temperatures will start to drop behind the cold front. All will drop below freezing for Tuesday morning and highs will only climb to the upper 40s for Tuesday afternoon.

Today, mostly sunny and mild, Highs near 60.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Lows: 33-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Friday, sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.