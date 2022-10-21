Sunshine dominates again today and we will continue to warm up through the weekend. Sunshine will be back today, and we will warm to near 70. The warming trend will continue for the weekend. A storm system offshore will bring a few clouds, mainly along the coast late Saturday into Sunday, but temperatures will warm into the 70s.

The warm weather will continue next week with plenty of sunshine. A weak cold front may bring a brief shower late Wednesday, but much of the next week will stay dry.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs near 70.

Tonight, clear and not as cold. Lows 40-44 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.