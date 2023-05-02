Sunny, mild weather will continue through the rest of the week. A stalled storm system over the northeast will maintain a west flow over the Carolinas for the next few days, and this will keep our temperatures below normal. Today will be sunny and windy again with highs in the low to mid-70s. A few clouds will hang around Wednesday with temperatures remaining below normal. This cooler weather will continue through Friday.

A warm front will pass to our west and bring us a few showers Friday night and Saturday. Once that front moves to our north, we’ll dry out and warmer weather will build in on Sunday and continue into next week.

Today, sunny, windy and mild. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and cool. Lows 46-48 inland, 51-52 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.