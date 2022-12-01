Sunshine returns today but with much cooler temperatures. A cold front moved through last night, sweeping away the clouds and bringing in cooler, drier air. We will see plenty of sunshine today, but it will be much cooler than it was yesterday with highs only in the mid-50s. The cool snap will not last long, as it will start to warm up on Friday. Highs will warm into the low 60s Friday, then low 70s on Saturday.

A cold front will move through late Saturday with a small chance for a shower, then another cool down for Sunday. The front will stall to our south on Sunday. The system will move back through the area as a warm front on Monday with scattered showers. This will push temperatures into the 70s for the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and cooler. Highs 54-56.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low 60s.