Much colder weather is moving in today. Cold, Canadian high pressure will build in today, bringing plenty of sunshine and high temperatures only in the 60s. It will get cold tonight with low temperatures in the mid-30s inland. There is a frost advisory for most inland areas from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. We will be close to record lows tonight and Wednesday night, and frost is possible both nights away from the coast.

It will stay sunny through the rest of the week, and it will stay cold through Thursday. Temperatures will warm back to near 70 on Friday, and it will be sunny and warm for the weekend. The warming trend will continue into next week, and some spots could be close to 80 by Monday.

Today, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 35-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.