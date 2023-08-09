Sunshine returns today, and it will not be as hot. Rain-free weather will continue today, and temperatures will warm back into the low 90s. Now that the cold front has finally pushed to our south, our wind will be from the northwest for the first half of the day. This will keep the humidity in check for much of the day. Heat indices will not be as bad today, only in the mid-90s for most place.

Hot, humid weather will return for the rest of the week. A weak front will approach Thursday and move into the area on Friday. This will bring back the chance for thunderstorms, especially on Friday. The heat index will jump back into the triple digits tomorrow, and it will stay hot and humid through the weekend. Mostly dry, hot and humid for Saturday with a little better chance for a few afternoon storms on Sunday because of the heat and humidity.

Another weak front will approach Monday and move into the area on Tuesday. This will keep the chance for storms going with a higher chance for storms late on Monday.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-92 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-90s.