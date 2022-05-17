Drier weather will move in today, bringing sunshine for the next few days. We will see plenty of sunshine today, and it will be less humid and slightly cooler with high temperatures in the 80s. Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week with a warming trend. The hottest weather so far this year with high temperatures close to records will move in at the end of the week. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 on Wednesday, then in the low to mid-90s Thursday and Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms will return for the weekend, and that will take a little bit off the heat, although temperatures will still be above normal. A cold front will move through Sunday into Monday with temperatures back into the 70s and 80s to start next week.

Today, sunny and less humid. Highs 86-88 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 56-60 inland, 63-65 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 90-92 inland, 82-84 beaches.