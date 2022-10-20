Sunshine will continue, and we will warm up by the end of the week. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather through the end of the week. Today will be sunny again, and it will be cool, but not as cool as the past couple of days. By Friday, high temperatures will warm to near 70. The sunny weather will continue through the weekend, and so will the warming trend. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the weekend. The sunny and warmer weather will continue into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Today, sunny and not as cool. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold with frost away from the coast. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.