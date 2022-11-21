MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lot more sunshine is on the horizon today, and temperatures will be slightly warmer. High temperatures today are in the mid-50s, which is still below average.

Cloud cover will be increasing once again this evening, and it will be warmer tonight with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper-30s inland and in the mid-40s along the Grand Strand.

Mostly cloudy conditions will be around all day on Tuesday with temperatures making it into the low-60s. The best chance for rain is Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Most of the rain is on the lighter side with some pockets of moderate downpours.

Wednesday will continue the warming trend with the mid-60s making an appearance, and for Thanksgiving, average temperatures will continue with partly sunny skies.

An additional round of rain is going to be possible Thanksgiving night into Black Friday.