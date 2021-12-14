Sunny and slightly warmer today, near 70 by Thursday

Sunny, mild weather will continue through mid week. High pressure will control our weather this week, bringing plenty of sunshine. The sunny weather will continue today and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

High pressure will slide offshore for the end of the week, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas. Sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday. Highs will be close to 70 on Thursday, then in the low to mid 70s Friday.

The warmer weather will continue Saturday, however there will be a few more clouds around ahead of a cold front. That front will move through early Sunday, bringing a chance for rain and cooler weather to end the weekend and start next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool with patchy fog. Lows 34-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.