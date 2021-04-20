Warm and pleasant weather will continue for the next couple of days

Myrtle Beach area Weather Forecast

The warm and pleasant weather will continue for the next couple of days. We will warm into the 70s today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A weak system will bring isolated showers tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be windy and warm as a strong cold front moves through late in the day.

Much cooler weather will arrive with highs only in the 60s on Thursday, then close to 70 on Friday. A storm system will bring clouds and rain on Saturday. It will clear Sunday with temperatures back to normal.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 76-78 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. Lows 54-56 inland, 60 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, windy and warm. Highs near 80.

