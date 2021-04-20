The warm and pleasant weather will continue for the next couple of days. We will warm into the 70s today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A weak system will bring isolated showers tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be windy and warm as a strong cold front moves through late in the day.

Much cooler weather will arrive with highs only in the 60s on Thursday, then close to 70 on Friday. A storm system will bring clouds and rain on Saturday. It will clear Sunday with temperatures back to normal.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 76-78 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. Lows 54-56 inland, 60 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, windy and warm. Highs near 80.