Sunny and warm again today

The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next several days. A weak cold front will push through today, but the airmass behind the front is not much different than the one currently over the Carolinas. It will be sunny and warm today with highs in the 80s. The mostly sunny and warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. There is a small chance for a stray shower tomorrow but most will stay dry. The front will stall to our south, then return northward as a warm front over the weekend. Sunshine will continue for the week as we remain dry. Dry conditions will continue to start next week. A cold front may move into the area on Tuesday, bringing us our next best chance for showers.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 63-652 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm with a stray shower possible. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.