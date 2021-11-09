Sunny and warm weather is back again today

The sunny, warmer weather will continue for the next several days. High pressure will control our weather for much of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine today and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. High pressure will move offshore Thursday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolinas.

There will be more clouds around and it will be a bit more humid. Showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas early on Friday. It will clear for the weekend and it will also cool down with highs in the 60s. The cooler weather will continue into next week.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 76-78 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 44-46 inland, 50 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.