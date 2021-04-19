Sunny and warm start to the week

Sunshine returns to start the work and school week as temps climb to the mid and upper 70s. We’ll start the day with a few more clouds along the coast but all will be mostly sunny this afternoon.

We’ll see a few more clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower or two Tuesday night. A late Wednesday cold front will move through the region leading to a much cooler second half of the workweek with highs dropping back down into the 60s.

The weekend will start off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and showers likely for the second half of the day on Saturday. The showers will move out and we’ll dry out for Sunday as highs remain in the low to mid 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows, upper 40s to near 50 inland, mid 50s for the beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temps topping out in the low to mid 70s.