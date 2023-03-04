MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) —

As we look into the weekend, beautiful weather will be expected. Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny skies. Saturday will give us the ideal weather with sunny skies and a gentle breeze. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s area wide.

Sunday we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s to low 70s across the area with ample sunshine. So a picture perfect weekend coming up for the area. Lows will be relatively mild.

As we head into next week, tranquil weather is expected. Sunny skies and warm temperatures through Wednesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as we top out in the 80s in the Pee Dee and mid to upper 70s along the coast.

Thursday and Friday, we will slowly fall into the low 60s for highs, as a cold front moves through the area. Some of the models are wanting to bring a front towards the area on Friday. So for now we will keep a 20% of showers in the forecast for Friday.



